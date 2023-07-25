Minnesota Aims To Boosts Outdoor Recreation Industry Through Tourism and Jobs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Four state agencies in Minnesota are combining forces to expand the state’s ten billion dollar outdoor recreation industry.

Gov. Tim Walz says “From the North Shore to the Winona bluffs, tourism is central to telling the story of who we are as a state”.

Walz says the partnership will highlight Minnesota’s world-class natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities, while creating jobs.

The Outdoor Recreation Industry Partnership will combine natural resource management, economic development, and marketing to connect people and communicate significant benefits of outdoor recreation.

The four agencies include: Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Explore Minnesota Tourism (EMT), and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR).