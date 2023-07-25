Woman Thrown From Golf Cart in Mapleton July 15 Dies of Her Injuries

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo woman thrown from a golf cart in Mapleton on July 15 has died of her injuries.

An obituary says 37-year-old Ashley Tangedal died last Wednesday of her injuries at Sanford.

A funeral is set for Saturday at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home.

Tangedal was taken by Sanford AirMed from Mapleton to Fargo after being thrown from the golf cart driven by 43-year-old Erin Brousseau.

Highway Patrol says she was making a turn from Sunset Drive onto Sunrise Drive when Tangedal was thrown onto the street.

Brousseau was arrested for criminal vehicular injury, a felony.

We are waiting to hear from the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office if charges will be upgraded.

The crash is under investigation.