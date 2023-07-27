Becker County Fair celebrates 129 years, continues to be a hit among community

The Becker County Fair is back underway in Detroit Lakes!

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — Thousands of people head to the fairgrounds at the junction of Rossman Avenue and West Lake Drive for the 129th annual Becker County Fair.

“This year is the first year they did a cookie contest. That was huge. There’s beef showings, sheep, chickens, rabbits, amusement park rides, flowers, horses. They had a volleyball competition last night. So, a little bit of everything,” says Lisa Stroschein, the Becker County Senior Coordinator.

Out of hundreds of vendors, some fed folks with classic fair food while others sold arts, crafts and merchandise.

Senior volunteers were honored with a special plaque for their contribution to the community.

“We have to have a purpose in life. We have that for volunteering. We don’t expect anything. Our efforts are appreciated by lots of people, and we are honored by that,” says Sonia Anderson and Roger Lee, who have the honors of winning the Outstanding Senior Citizen Award.

People can find carnival games, theme park rides, an abundance of animals, live music and friendly competition.

“We are having fun. We’re going on rides and riding horses,” says Jackson and Jeff Mikkelsen.

“Being able to entertain, I can sit in my living room and play my guitar and that’s fine. That’s fun for me. Each one of us has been given a gift. So, when I can use the gift of music and see somebody either bobbing their head or maybe they’re having a rotten day and a song comes on that I’m playing that resonates with them. That’s what it’s all about, sharing those gifts,” Tim Eggebraaten, who performed Thursday at the fair.

Even after 129 years, there are still more memories to be made.

“I went into the 4H booth and it brings me back to when I entered my dress at the fair and was in the fashion show. I get a chance to reminisce, and I just enjoy it more,” Sonia Anderson said.

The Becker County Fair is open to the public and runs through Saturday.