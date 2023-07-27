Rochester Man Arrested for Luring of Minor in Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Rochester, Minnesota man is arrested in Emerado, North Dakota while attempting to meet who he thought was a teenage girl.

It ended up being a sheriff’s deputy.

27-year-old Daniel Henke is accused of luring a minor by computer and solicitation of a minor.

Henke initiated a text message conversation with a sheriff’s deputy, whom he believed to be a 15 year-old female.

Henke drove from Des Moines, Iowa to Grand Forks and rented a hotel room where he planned to have sex with the teen.

He was arrested Tuesday without incident at a restaurant in Emerado.

The incident remains under investigation.