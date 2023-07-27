“Swing Fore Support” helps raise money for Fargo Police

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Suite Shots is showing their support for Fargo police and those affected by the tragedy two weeks ago with its Swing Fore Support event.

50% of gameplay all day is going straight to the Leadership Care Fund.

The funds will help officers through medical emergencies and life-changing events.

Organizers say they don’t have a set goal, only to raise as much as they can through the end of the day.

“Obviously, without the community, we couldn’t be doing this to begin with. Just the support, I mean..I know a lot of other places are doing stuff like this, too. So, the more they come out, the more impact we have on that cause. So, it’s just been awesome to see and we couldn’t be happier with the turnout,” says Nicholas Johnson, the Hospitality Manager at Suite Shots

Swing Fore Support goes all day Thursday and finishes when Suite Shots closes at 11 p.m.