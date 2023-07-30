69th Turkey Days: A tradition that spans generations

FRAZEE, Minn. (KVRR) – What a way to close out the summer months, it’s Turkey Days in Frazee, Minn. This ongoing tradition has been going on for close to seven decades, growing and growing every time.

“There’s just been a lot of great events that have been added,” said Brittany Wake, the chairperson for Turkey Days. “Tabiatha’s been great at bringing stuff in. The 25th annual burning of the turkey, that was great to have. Just a lot of fun events.”

Both Tabiatha Branden and Brittany Wake are in charge of the celebrations, and it has left a lasting impact on them and the community.

“So it’s really exciting and I also have kids now in the community so I’m bringing them like the next generation and showing them the volunteer stuff,” said Branden, the co-chairperson. “Just what it takes to make a community. It’s actually an honor.”

“Being a part of the community is huge for me,” said Wake. “I work in the community, so community based has been great. Watching more people get involved every year, has also been great.”

This also means a lot to them too, because they were once the little kids on the side of the streets enjoying the festivities. While they still find enjoyment through it, they have a bigger appreciation for a tradition that defines the area.

“I would have told myself in high school that I probably wouldn’t have ever thought that I would be where I am,” said Wake. “Working in the community, getting involved in this stuff. I never ever thought that, so like [Tabiatha] said, it’s an honor.”

For Branden, she’ll be in charge next year as well. With her daughter being a part of the parade, it’s become a family affair.

“What also makes it special is my youngest daughter won the princess pageant,” said Branden. “So now next year we get to do this all together. So that’s pretty special to me.”

The 70th edition of Turkey Days is set for next year, and there are plans to have a huge celebration for it.