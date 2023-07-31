Fatal Use of Force on I-94 in Minneapolis Closes Interstate For Hours

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) — Minnesota State Patrol requests the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigate a fatal use of force incident on I-94 in Minneapolis.

A trooper pulled over a vehicle with no taillights around 2 a.m.

The trooper learned the driver was wanted for a felony in Ramsey County.

The driver then refused to get out of the vehicle and drove off.

A State Patrol trooper then fired a shot, hitting the driver.

Life-saving measures were provided until emergency services arrived.

Three State Patrol troopers are now on administrative leave by policy.

Colonel Matt Langer says body and squad camera footage will be released after the family has had a chance to view it.

The incident closed a four mile section of I-94 in north Minneapolis for about 7 hours.