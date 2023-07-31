Moorhead Teen Drowns on Lake Julia near Bemidji

BELTRAMI CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The body of a 13-year-old girl from Moorhead is recovered from Lake Julia, north of Bemidji.

Law enforcement learned the girl had just removed her lifejacket while on the ladder of a pontoon when she went under the water and did not resurface.

Emergency crews were called in around 5 Sunday afternoon to search for the girl.

Her body was found by Lakes Area Dive Team just before 8 p.m.

The body has been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office says she was in the area visiting friends at the time.

Her name has not been released.