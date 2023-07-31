ND Education Standards & Practices Board wants a teacher shortage emergency declared

BISMARCK, ND (KVRR) – The teacher shortage in North Dakota has taken another twist, as the state’s education standards and practices board sent a letter to Governor Doug Burgum. They are asking him to declare a crisis regarding the teacher shortage.

This declaration would come with a waiver to allow certain student teachers to be in the classroom without a teaching license. This would be a one-semester deal according to the board.

“It would be those that have positive field experience and they feel like they’re ready,” said Rebecca Pitkin, the executive director of the ND Education Standards and Practices Board. “There are some parameters in place. It’s not everyone. The board doesn’t think that the schools just bring in everyone into teaching. It’s just one small step to assist the shortage.”

ND Unite opposes the letter saying this would have a negative impact on teachers. They also said there are over 220 openings across the state, and that this was similar to 2016 and a declaration was not asked of the governor. NDU said they hope Gov. Burgum denies the request.

“What we need to do is to actually dig down deep. Put together a task force of people that are committed to finding a solution,” said Nick Archuleta, the president of NDU. “Parents, taxpayers, teachers, administrators. Let’s get into a room and start addressing the fundamental causes of the teacher shortage. And then work hard to work hard to mitigate those.”

We have reached out to the governor’s office and are still waiting to find out on how he’ll respond.