United Way’s 25th annual school supply drive

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – With summer’s end creeping up on us quick, it’s time for some people to start thinking about going back to school.

“What we know is that when students show up on the day one this fall and they have the tools that they need to succeed they show up confident, they show up ready to learn, and they fit in with their peers which is really important to students,” says United Way of Cass Clay’s Tiffany McShane.

United Way believes all students should have the supplies they need to feel confident and prepared when they walk through the doors on their first day of school.

Every year United Way hosts a school supply drive to help local children in need.

This year they met their goal of setting up 6 thousand children with a new backpack and school supplies.

“I think it’s really important for students to walk into school the first day with a backpack that has all the supplies they need to succeed. It makes them feel more confident that they’re going to be able to do a good job in their schoolwork and also to just focus on actual school,” says Dr. Knutson from Essentia.

As we approach the first day of August, thousands of local families are starting to get their school supplies.

For many, there is fear of possibly not having school supplies for that memorable first day.

“As we embark on our 25th year of the United Way School Supply Drive we have 100,000 kids in our community that have received backpacks through this program,” says McShane.

Since 1997 when the event began, nearly 100,000 backpacks have been placed in the hands of kids in need, all because of the generosity of our Fargo-Moorhead community.

“You know it’s not just about that incredible financial support. Behind us we have nearly 40 volunteers from the Essentia health team and at united way we activate and inspire our community and they’re doing that right now. They’re packing backpacks and getting us ready for distribution which will happen this week,” says McShane

If you missed the school supply drive, there are still ways to donate, just head to our website and click here.