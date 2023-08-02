Fire at West Fargo Landfill Could Burn for Days

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Firefighters in West Fargo are expected to watch a fire at the inert landfill for days.

They were called to the landfill at 806 26th Street Northwest around 9:30 Tuesday morning for a vehicle fire.

When crews arrived, landfill equipment was fully engulfed in flames.

A nearby brush pile was also on fire.

Crews worked to put it out but were unsuccessful due to high heat and wind gusts.

They are now managing a controlled burn which is expected to produce heavy smoke for several days.

The cause of the fire and amount of damage is to be determined.