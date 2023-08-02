Legal Recreational Marijuana Sales To Begin in Mahnomen on Thursday

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR/AP) — White Earth Nation has announced that it will begin selling recreational marijuana this week, just days after the new law went into effect in Minnesota.

The sales will be open to anyone 21 years of age or older starting Thursday, August 3 at 850 East Adams Avenue in Mahnomen.

The dispensary will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

White Earth Nation also opened its medical cannabis dispensary on Monday, July 31.

They say it marks “a new chapter in our commitment to provide comprehensive healthcare options for our people.”

Red Lake Nation opened the first legal recreational marijuana dispensary on Tuesday and hundreds of people lined up to make a purchase.

Red Lake and White Earth Nation are using their tribal sovereignty to allow sales.

Most other businesses in Minnesota aren’t expected to sell legal recreational marijuana until early 2025, as the state sets up a licensing and regulatory system for the new industry.