No More Plastic Bags For Yard Waste In Moorhead Starting September 1

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — They are just under one month away from banning plastic bags for yard waste in Moorhead.

The city’s ultimate goal is to make the composting service more efficient and sustainable.

Starting September 1, people in Moorhead can use reusable cans, paper lawn bags, compostable lawn bags, or drop off yard waste at city sites.

Yard waste in plastic bags will no longer be collected after that date.