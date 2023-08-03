Medina Woman, 64, Found In Submerged Pickup in Stutsman County

STUTSMAN CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Medina, North Dakota woman is dead after her vehicle ended up submerged in a slough in Stutsman County.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says Stutsman County Dive Rescue Team arrived this afternoon and located the vehicle in the slough about 7 miles south of Cleveland.

They were able to pull the 64-year-old woman’s body from the pickup.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.