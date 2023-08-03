Winds of Change concert series returns to F-M region for 16th year

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Here’s a special treat for all you classical music fans out there.

That is the New York Kammermusiker and its back in our region for the group’s 16th annual Winds of Change Concert Series.

The nonprofit ensemble reintroduces instruments and music of the double-reed band to modern audiences.

A North Dakota native and director behind the group, says her musicians always enjoy performing in the region.

They research and prepare modern scores from long-neglected musical manuscripts.

“We travel out of this country. That’s what we’ve done for probably fifty years. More out of the country than in but because I’m from North Dakota, I started doing ND annual visits. Musicians love to come here. They’re from all over the world, my musicians. For New Yorkers, it’s a relief. There’s space.”

Tomorrow night they are at Ellendale Opera House, Chahinkapa Zoo Saturday afternoon and at First Presbyterian Church in Fargo Sunday night at 7.

Admission is free.