North Dakota Game & Fish Dept. says it’s a record year for summer fishing

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — With a combination of perfect weather and people itching to get on the water there has been a record number of fish being caught in North Dakota.

“So, we’ve seen the fishing in North Dakota turn into nothing short of legendary. The fishing has been just off the chart it’s been fantastic,” says Doug Leier, a biologist with the North Dakota Game & Fish Department.

North Dakota is famous for its lakes and rivers.

Walleye fishing here is among the best you’ll find but there are other whoppers out there like northern pike, perch and even catfish.

“If you think of it as a recipe so you know you have to have the water and we’ve got some of the best water conditions that we’ve had in our modern times and that we’ve ever had in the history of North Dakota,” Leier says.

This past year has been some of the best fishing the North Dakota Game and Fish Department has seen.

In fact, from May until July we broke a record for the most fish caught.

The idea of taking a relaxing afternoon to cast your line and catch some fish is a popular past time. Especially with the conditions mother nature has given us.

“We really kinda try to tell people we’re living in the good old days. When it comes to fishing this is what we’re gonna be talking about when generations are telling their kids and their grandkids about how great the fishing was back in the good old days.”

There are some factors that go into having great luck while fishing.

For example, the weather plays a huge part.

The long winter combined with the hot summer has made for a perfect fishing season and people are really taking advantage of it.

“There’s some different things you can do and part of it is getting out there and going fishing. Early in the morning, later in the evening, sunrise, sunset, before the heat of the day that we experience,” Leier said.

Remember, always think safety first when fishing to ensure you have the best time.