Do you like Jazz? Bands take over Gooseberry Park to showcase talents

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Out at Gooseberry Park, numerous people gathered to soak in the warm sun and enjoy some jazz tunes. Kicks held another concert to give local bands an opportunity to play in front of a live crowd.

“Be able to give six groups an opportunity to play it’s just fantastic,” said Tim Johnson, the music director for Kicks. “They work hard, they practice all the time. To showcase your skills with a crowd like this, it is special.”

From tickling the ivories on the piano to hitting the low notes on a saxophone, these musicians played to their hearts content for the audience.

The next concert is set for September 9 at the Davy Memorial Park in Moorhead.