LIVE: “Travels with Darley” Comes to North Dakota

FARGO — She has a job a lot of folks would love to have, could they but figure out how to get it:

Darley Newman gets to travel and get paid to talk about it on TV.

And now, the host of the PBS show “Travels with Darley is in Fargo and profiling the many treasures of Eastern North Dakota.

She’s visiting a Carrington ice cream maker and a winery there, and taking a bison pasture tour before seeing the Plains Art Museum and sampling local restaurants.

But she says her favorite thing to see is the sunflower fields, which are in full bloom right now.

If you see Newman and her crew around town, stop by and say hi.

She took a break from shooting long enough to stop by the KVRR TV studios to sit down with Emily and share what excites her about North Dakota.