World War II hero remains to be returned to Ulen, Minnesota

Ulen, Minn. (KVRR) — After eight decades, a decorated World War II hero is finally coming home to Ulen.

The Army is returning the remains of Private First Class John Opgrand.

He survived the Baatan death march but died in a prison camp in the Philippines.

He was awarded several medals including the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and the Prisoner of War Medal.

Opgrand served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, along with some of his brothers.

“My grandmother was a really strong woman to have five of our sons over in WWII at the same time and fortunately she had four of them come home. I think the patriotism and love that they have is very much apparent in their service.” says Stacy Opgrandzambada, Great Niece

A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ulen.