From food to new competitions, the Food Truck Festival has it all

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The 10th annual Fargo Food Truck Festival returns with new competitions, trucks and fun.

“We do the deep-fried cookie dough factory. We do chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and Oreos and put some soft serve ice cream on top.”

For the second year in a row the festival is being held at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, which gives the festival extra space for all of that tasty food.

Throughout the weekend you can enjoy around twenty vendors.

Some of the food trucks are returning and some are getting themselves out there for the very first time.

“This event has stemmed into other food truck festivals around the state. We’re just excited to be back at the fairgrounds for the second year, and to feed the foodies of Fargo-Moorhead.”

The unique part of this mobile food truck festival is that it’s almost like a different festival each day.

With some food trucks coming and going as the weekend goes on there will be a different variety of food each day.

“It’s crazy what food does, i mean food brings people together. We are highlighting all sorts of cuisines, ethnic, i mean you name it and we’re hitting quite a few bases and it’s just fun for folks to get out. We’re kind of wrapping up summer here, it’s a good family event.”

Also, to add to the fun, every day the food truck festival will host a different themed competition.

“Special treat today for sweet treat day we’re going to add some deep-fried Kukan in our cookie dough trailer. We’ve done it once in the past and people really enjoyed it. It’s something different and it’s a little tougher to do but we do it for certain occasions.”

This event is fun for the whole family, even including free inflatable games and free parking.

It starts up again Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m and goes until 8 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $3 for adults and free for kids 10 and under.