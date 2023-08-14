Moorhead K-9 unit to receive national award

MOORHEAD, Minn., (KVRR) – A K9 unit in Moorhead, Minn., is being recognized on the national level this month. Officer Brett Musich and K9 Zeke will receive the National Case of the Year Award in the Patrol Category.

This will be presented by the National Police Canine Association.

This stems from an incident in Fargo, ND, where shooting suspects fled from the scene and went onto I-94 East. After crashing their car into a ditch, the suspects hid in a culvert.

Thanks to Zeke and Officer Musich, they were able to find the suspects. Both of them will be flown to San Antonio, TX, this month to accept the award.