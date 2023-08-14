Tee to be Cancer Free Golf Scramble moved to Suite Shots

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – “Golfers teed off for a good cause at suite shots for the 8th annual tee to be cancer-free golf scramble.

Although the weather caused the event to be moved from the original home, suite shots were more than happy to host the tournament.

“We’re just so thankful for suite shots for taking us in today since we were displaced from our golf course but we’re gonna have a great day, we’ve got great women and great support from our community.” says FM Breast Friends Co-Chair and Cancer Survivor, Jerilyn Sellheim.

Whether you know someone with cancer or are a survivor yourself, these kinds of events bring the community together to rally for a great cause.

“I’m actually a breast cancer survivor, I was diagnosed when I was 32 years old, i just hit ten years in July, and it’s very near and dear to my heart.” says Sellheim.

Teams filled Suite Shots dressed in themed outfits and excited to tee off.

All proceeds from the fundraiser go to FM Breast Friends, a support group for anyone that has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“We’ve got 35 teams of women who are coming out to participate and help us have a fun day and then we have an after-party tonight that we have back at the double tree by Hilton.” says Sellheim.

FM Breast Friends believes no woman should have to experience Breast Cancer alone.

Cancer could affect you or someone you know so that’s why events like this are so important.