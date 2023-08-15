Fargo Police welcomes in 10 new officers

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Fargo Police Dept. welcomed in their newest crop of officers. The first group since the fatal shooting of Officer Jake Wallin in July.

Chief David Zibolski has met with the families, learning about these new recruits and their backgrounds as they join the community.

“They’re sharing their son or daughter with our department, our profession, our city. It’s a pretty big thing.” said Chief Zibolski.

10 new faces has been added, and the Chief shared what it means to bring this class to the force.

“I think it’s big for us and big for our community. We continue to grow the department team, the department family.

Landon Smith is one of those new officers. The young man from Cokato, Minnesota worked in construction before switching his career. Excited to start this next part of his life.

“Nice knowing that I finally have a career that I can wake up every morning just knowing that my friends and family are going to be proud of,” said Smith. “That I’ll be living in an amazing community that are there supporting us.”

Jayden Jackson also graduated in this class, doing so while being named the valedictorian and the recipient of the Balboa Award. Jackson always knew he would be in law enforcement and now that dream has come true.

“I’m very excited. We’ve gone through all the classroom stuff,” said Jackson. “It’s just finally being able to apply everything we’ve learned over the entire course of these 13 weeks. I’m ready to just hit the road.”

The dept. added Ayannah Charette, Aaron Duncan, Mollie Gast, Anderson Hagerott, Jayden Jackson, Jack Krueger, Roderick Murphy, Landon Smith, Gage Thesing and Cole Winter.