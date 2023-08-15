Training exercise planned for August 16, 17 & 18 in Fargo

It will take place at Northview Church in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Fire Department and The Fargo Police Department, along with Cass County Sheriff’s Office, West Fargo Fire Department, Red River Regional Dispatch Center, Sanford Ambulance, Simulation In Motion – North Dakota (SIM-ND), Fargo Emergency Management and West Fargo Emergency Management will conduct training exercises on Wednesday, August 16, Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18.

Simulations are scheduled to take place several times throughout the day between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Northview Church which is located at 2401 25th Street South in Fargo.

This is a planned training and it is not in response to any threats, intelligence or heightened security concerns.

The exercise is designed to be a realistic scenario to practice security, sheltering and evacuation plans.

You may see people carrying firearms and moving around the exterior of the building. You can also expect to hear loud noises and yelling.

There will be several emergency response vehicles in the area with activated emergency lights.

There is no safety concern to the public or surrounding area.