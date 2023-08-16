East Grand Forks approves ordinance to prohibit use of THC in public

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — East Grand Forks is the latest Minnesota city to approve an ordinance prohibiting the use of THC products in public.

Without discussion, the council gave final reading Tuesday night to the ban that would make the use of cannabis products in public a petty misdemeanor.

It includes all forms of the product from cannabis flowers to edibles.

Under Minnesota law, the penalty would carry a maximum fine of up to $300.

East Grand Forks had earlier approved a two-year moratorium on marijuana retailers.