Multiple felony child porn charges filed against West Fargo school principal

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – The principal of Independence Elementary School in West Fargo has been charged with seven felony counts of viewing or having child pornography.

39-year-old David George is charged with promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor and possession of prohibited materials.

The charges filed by the Cass County State’s Attorneys Office say George had videos and photos of obscene performances of minors, mostly boys, who are believed to be between the ages of 5 and 14. The conduct allegedly occurred over the past two years.

George was arrested on Monday.

He was named principal in April and officially took over July 1. He’s been with the West Fargo School District for about 10 years.