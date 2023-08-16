Steamatic gives back to Fargo Police with grill out

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Steamatic is joining in on Fargo Police Department fundraising but they’re showing love with juicy meats for the department.

They cooked hot dogs and burgers and helped raise money for victims impacted by the July 14 shooting.

Steamatic employees say they had ideas to host a grill out for the department which said the best time to start grilling was during a shift change for the best chance to give away full plates.

“This was a way that we felt we could give back in a more impactful way, not that money donations aren’t impactful. We really wanted to be here and be a physical presence to show our support. The support will continue on for the years to come. We don’t want to ever forget our police department,” said Meghanne Quam, the Business Development Manager at Steamatic.

She says it’s always important for the community to give back to first responders, especially during this time.