LIVE: Step Back In Time With Bonanzaville’s Pioneer Days

Step Back In Time With Bonanzaville's Pioneer Days

Bonanzaville is hosting its Pioneer Days on Saturday and Sunday, August 26th and 27th

Go back in time and celebrate the earliest European pioneers in our region.

You can learn about our region’s history from costumed volunteers, tour buildings dating back to the 1870’s, and get plenty of demonstrations, including how to make lefse the old fashioned way.

For a region with such a strong Scandinavian heritage, it’s a great way to tap into your roots.

Volunteer Romayne Kilde says, “I just really embrace my Nordic heritage and I want to encourage other people to do so as well, so by learning what our ancestors went through including on their journey over.”

