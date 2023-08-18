Man dies when struck by semi on I-94

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — A Bismarck man died early Friday morning when he was hit by a semi as he was walking on I-94 just east of Valley City.

The Highway Patrol says the semi was driving westbound on the highway near milepost 299, the semi was in the right lane but the 35-year-old man was walking westbound in the middle of the right lane when he was hit at around 3 a.m. early this morning.

The man was pronounced dead on scene as the NDHP investigates the crash.