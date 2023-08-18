University system, Teamsters union reach tentative contract agreement

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Just in time for the start of the school year, the Minnesota State University System, represented by Teamsters Local 320, reaches an agreement including wage increases, averting a strike.

The tentative agreement also requires the college and university system to conduct an equity and compensation study.

Members will start voting on the new agreement in late August, certification scheduled for September 7.

Teamsters Local 320 represents a wide variety of public sector workers throughout Minnesota.

The possibility of a strike led to an informational picket last week by union members at MSUM.