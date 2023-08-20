Small Fire Damages Building at Lucken Trucks and Parts in Winger, MN

WINGER, Minn. (KVRR) — A small fire was found in a building at Lucken Trucks and Parts in Winger, Minnesota Saturday morning.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office was notified about smoke coming from the building around 6:30.

Winger, Erskine and Fosston Fire Departments all responded and put out the small fire within the building.

There was moderate damage to the building, but no injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.