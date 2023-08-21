Concordia students volunteer during annual Hands for Change

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — New students at Concordia College are already making a difference in the community.

During orientation week, students are helping out with the annual Hands for Change outreach event.

One of the locations is at Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Moorhead.

They are spread out at 24 different service projects in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Classes start Wednesday after the convocation address by new president Dr. Colin Irvine.