Jenna & Barbara Bush to speak at 10th Annual Women Connect Celebration

FARGO (KVRR) – The daughters of former President George W. Bush will be the keynote speakers for the 10th annual Women Connect Celebration.

The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce says Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush will appear September 26 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex in Fargo.

Bush Hager is co-author of three #1 New York Times best sellers. She serves as chair of the UNICEF Next Generation Initiative, which is dedicated to reducing childhood deaths worldwide.

Pierce Bush has been leading the NBA’s efforts around health equity, civic engagement and social justice as Vice President of Social Impact. She is also co-founder and board member of Global Health Corps (GHC), an organization that mobilizes young leaders to solve the world’s most pressing health issues.

More information about tickets for the event can be found HERE.