Cramer: Burgum campaign should remain focused on energy, the economy

FARGO (KVRR) – As Gov. Doug Burgum makes his entrance on the national stage for Wednesday’s GOP primary debate, Sen. Kevin Cramer says Burgum should continue highlighting energy and the economy as cornerstones of his campaign.

Cramer says so far, Burgum has been “doing the right thing” by establishing himself as a business expert and someone who understands the economy, national security and energy security.

“Continue to be that person. Be the person that can articulate with both specificity and big-picture goals on how an economy can move forward, how you use the freedom of the free market system, how you can use the peaceful tools of energy production and development,” Burgum said.

Cramer says Burgum also needs to be clear about his views on social issues because Republican voters “care a lot about what’s happening with our culture, as well as our economy.”