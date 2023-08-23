Gov. Walz names Natalie Hudson as new Chief Justice

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Gov. Tim Walz promotes Natalie Hudson to become the next chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, making her the first person of color to lead the court.

Hudson has been an associate justice since 2015.

She will lead the high court when current Chief Justice Lorie Gildea retires in October.

The Plummer, Minnesota native was appointed chief justice in 2010 by then Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty.

The appointment of Hudson leaves only one Republican-appointed justice.

Governors appoint judges in Minnesota without legislative confirmation.

Hudson says, “This state court system is already one that is widely recognized as one of the most innovative state court systems, forward thinking state court systems, fair and accessible state court systems in the nation.”

Walz named Karl Procaccini, his former general counsel, to fill Hudson’s spot as associate justice on the court.