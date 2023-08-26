44th annual Island Park Art Show still a hit with hundreds across F-M visiting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Our F-M community had a chance to explore and unwind at the 44th annual Island Park Art Show.

Hundreds of local artists showing off their fine arts and crafts while folks in our community supported them.

Organizers say the handmade products made from local artists is what makes this show unique.

“Local artists are very, very important. They are kind of, like, the innovators and the new starters for building their own business. You look at big business, they started out little. So, it’s great to support local artists that are just expressing all their emotions within their work,” said Tatiana Friese, the event supervisor at Fargo Parks.

There were also plenty of snacks, drinks and live music for all to enjoy.

The show continues Sunday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.