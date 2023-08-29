Delta Airlines Replaces Moorhead Teen’s Electric Wheelchair Damaged in June

Addie and her new electric wheelchair/Facebook

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Finally some good news for young community activist Addie Loerzel: Delta Airlines has replaced her damaged electric wheelchair.

Addie and her mom Marisa Bengtson-Loerzel say Delta trashed the last one in June.

The teen has spina bifida and relies on a wheelchair to move on her own.

With the loss of her specialized chair, Addie developed a stage 3 pressure sore and was on bed rest 22 hours a day, missing her first day of senior year.

Marisa says the wound is now 50% healed and Addies’ “up” time has been increased to 4-5 hours per day.

She could be headed to school next week at Moorhead High School.

They are still advocating for changes at Delta after the way the airline handled the situation with the wheelchair.

They held a social media campaign to get the word out on Monday that “Addie is Not Baggage”.

Addie’s annual Royal Cupcake Stand that helps make dreams come true for sick kids is just one of many community events the teen hosts.

She has also given talks in schools and participated in pageants.