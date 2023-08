Excavator Being Hauled By A Semi Hits Overpass On I-94 in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — I-94 about 5 miles east of Moorhead reopened after an excavator on a semi trailer struck the bottom of the Clay County 17 overpass.

Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said it happened at mile marker 10.

There were no injuries, and the bridge was being inspected.

The crash is under investigation.