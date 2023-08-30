Local leaders on affordable housing, senior living options

A panel at Concordia College included Minnesota Representative Heather Keeler and leaders from nonprofits and public sectors.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Local leaders say most people demand more affordable housing, diversity and more options for senior living.

“Affordability, as we’ve been talking about, is the largest barrier to home ownership. 60% of residents don’t have enough money for downpayment. 55% can’t find an affordable home to purchase,” says Lisa Bode, the Government Affairs Director for the City of Moorhead.

They shared their insights related to a report of housing needs and strategies shared by the F-M Metro Council of Governments in June.

The report addresses employment, housing supply and ownership opportunities.

“If we want our community to be good, I was raised that if I’m not good, it’s because my neighbors aren’t good. So, I need to help out my neighbors and help uplift them and I think that’s the other challenge. We always say, ‘we want to help but not in my backyard.’ We really need to think about that and we need to be honest with the data in our community,” says DFL Rep. Heather Keeler of Moorhead.

One panelist is turning to her experience living in other countries as a potential solution.

“Multi-generational homes. That’s something I also see working in some countries. Of course, that’s not part of the culture here. But, it’s also something that’s shifting. I’m seeing more and more people living with their parents longer than before. I see children moving back home, sometimes that’s not always a good sign,” said Laetitia Mizera Hellerud, the Executive Director of the Jeremiah Program.

Keeler says Clay County has the highest homeless population among Native Americans coming out of incarceration, with black men second.

The CEO of Churches United says from a theological point of view, it’s a sin that anyone goes into poverty in a country with so much abundance.

“We assign a moral failing to economic insecurity. If we’re going to unwind this, I think the first thing we have to do is really work on getting rid of the negative judgment that we place on people because of their circumstance and that cripples folks long term,” says Pastor Sue Koesterman.

Keeler says Minnesota is the fifth worst state in the nation in the racial disparity gap for home ownership.