Rural Warroad, Minnesota Man Tells Authorities He Shot His Wife After Argument

ROSEAU CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A rural Warroad, Minnesota man calls 911 Monday night to report that he just shot his wife.

A Roseau County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the home of David Corneliusen and found him standing on the deck.

He then told the 63-year-old man to walk towards him and he put the handcuffs on.

A woman was found dead inside the house.

During the investigation, Corneliusen said he shot his wife with a pistol after they had a verbal argument.

During his first appearance in court for 2nd degree murder, he was granted a public defender and remains at the Roseau County Detention Center.