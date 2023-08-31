Is It Time To Start Thinking About Fall Plants?

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fall is near and that means it’s time to start thinking about winterizing your plants.

SheyWest hosts a market every Thursday from 3-7 p.m. showcasing their plants as well as vendors, local artists, and live music.

These markets will be wrapping up at the end of September and they are starting to feature plants that are ideal for fall.

These family-friendly events are a great way to have some fun and learn about plants that work best for your housing situation.

“Fall is a great time for planting so if you want to get some trees into the ground, shrubs, perennials now would be the time to do it,” says Horticulturist Madeline Schauer.

At these markets, you can meet with horticulturists to ask any questions you may have about the perfect fall plant for you or even how to winterize the plants you already own.

