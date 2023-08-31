Local Red Cross volunteers assisting in Hurricane Idalia cleanup efforts

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Two more Red Cross volunteers from our region are being deployed to Florida to assist in the recovery from Hurricane Idalia.

They are with the Minnesota and Dakotas Region of the Red Cross.

One of the volunteers is from West Fargo. The other is from Perham.

Other volunteers from the region are also lending a hand.

They’re among crews from around the country helping load emergency vehicles and distributing food to hurricane victims.

“So far from our Minnesota, Dakota’s region which includes Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, there are already around fifteen people on the ground in Florida and honestly over the next several weeks, there will probably be several dozen more.” says Dan Williams, Executive Director, American Red Cross Serving Northern Minnesota

The two volunteers will be flying out on Friday.