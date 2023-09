Fargo man injured in rollover crash near Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A 39-year-old Fargo man suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash near Fergus Falls Friday.

According to the State Patrol, at around 6:30 p.m., Antonio Anderson was traveling west on I-94 about five miles north of town when his vehicle left the road and rolled into the median.

He was not wearing a seatbelt. The State Patrol says alcohol was involved.

Anderson was flown to Sanford in Fargo.