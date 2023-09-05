Fargo man urging more people to sponsor displaced Ukrainians

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo man is calling on locals to help sponsor Ukrainians trying to leave their war-torn country.

Michael Southam says, since 2014, there have been around eight million Ukrainians displaced.

Southam says he was inspired by his friend in Pelican Rapids who knew of a family that was evacuating the country in the 2014 invasion.

He also says he was inspired by Mark J. Lindquist,.

According to the North Dakota Refugee Coordinator’s Office, more than 600 applicants have been approved to be a sponsor, around 200 Ukrainians have stayed in this area since last year.

“Housing is arranged for their benefit before they get here. So, there are some ways for people to get involved with donated goods. Time just to take people to the doctor, show them around the city. We really need more volunteers in the Fargo-Moorhead area.”

