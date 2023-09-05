North Dakota State Going for 25th Straight Home-Opener Win Saturday

The Heard Prepare to Host Maine Saturday at the FargoDome

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State remains the second ranked team in the FCS with the latest coaches poll being tallied Tuesday. After dominating the Eastern Washington Eagles at US Bank Stadium, the Heard now head back to the FargoDome for their home opener this Saturday.

The last time the Bison lost a home opener, Michael Jordan was still in the NBA, Bill Clinton was in office, Harrison Ford was People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, and Google was just founded… the year was 1998. Now the Bison go for their 25th straight home opening win this weekend with the Maine Black Bears traveling to the FargoDome for the Saturday showdown. While it’s always fun to play on a big stage and in an NFL stadium, defensive captain, Jayden Price says there is no place like home for the Heard.

“Bison Nation is going to be packing the dome. The home opener here is always second-to-none with fan engagment and excitement, everything going on. So I couldn’t be more excited. I know it’s going to be full. I know the energy is going to be really high and a lot of guys on the team are really excited. Just, we haven’t played in the dome in a long time so just get back out there in our home stadium, in the dome, hearing Bison Nation go crazy,” said Price.