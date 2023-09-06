Residents Trapped In Apartment During Fire

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – There were no injuries but some damage from a fire at an apartment building at 1502 East Gateway Circle in Fargo. Firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the hallways around 1:40 this morning.

Battalion Chief Lee Soeth says crews found heavy smoke coming from all three levels of the complex and discovered a small fire in a first-floor storage room.

He says several residents on the third floor called in as fire units were responding to report they couldn’t get out because of the heavy smoke and briefly sheltered on a third-floor balcony.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and an estimate of damage has not been determined.