Three people found dead in Breezy Point

BREEZY POINT, Minn. (KVRR/FOX 9) — Three people are found dead at a townhouse development in Breezy Point, Minnesota.

It’s north of Brainerd.

Authorities responded to Whitebirch Estates around 8:45 Tuesday night.

So far, they haven’t shared any details about the deaths of the identities of the victims.

They don’t believe that there is a threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office, Breezy Point Police Department and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.