Three people found dead in Breezy Point
BREEZY POINT, Minn. (KVRR/FOX 9) — Three people are found dead at a townhouse development in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
It’s north of Brainerd.
Authorities responded to Whitebirch Estates around 8:45 Tuesday night.
So far, they haven’t shared any details about the deaths of the identities of the victims.
They don’t believe that there is a threat to the public.
The sheriff’s office, Breezy Point Police Department and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.