2023 March for Movember: 80 mile walk from Grand Forks to Fargo

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – A fraternity at NDSU is set to march from Grand Forks to Fargo to bring awareness to some struggles that men face. Sigma Alpha Epsilon is marching 80 miles between the two cities.

The march starts from UND at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

They are aiming to spread awareness about men’s mental health, prostate and testicular cancer.

Saying it’s okay for men to talk about what they are dealing with.

“Personally I had a grandpa that just beat prostate cancer two years ago,” said Connor Buresh, a member of SAE. “This kind of hits close to home and we all have a man that has suffered and not spoken out about what’s going on. It’s kind of important that we want to shed light on people being able to realize that it’s ok to speak out.”

SAE plans to livestream the event on their Facebook and Instagram pages.