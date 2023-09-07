Ending the stigma: Youth Suicide Prevention

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – September is Suicide Prevention month, and mental health experts are wanting people to see the warning signs, especially in our youth. For some, it’s a hard topic to talk about, but many are fighting to end the stigma around it.

“It’s ok to not be ok. That everyone has struggles. Everytime that you can put something out there you are saving a life.” said Elizabeth Medd.

Medd knows all too-well what the aftermath feels like. Her son, Liam, took his life in 2021. Since then, the Medd family has put together the 4-6-3 Foundation and connected with many families and people who have been impacted by this issue.

“I hope we’re making Liam proud,” said Medd. “For all of his friends, peers, teachers, everybody that was in his life or anybody that had someone die by suicide in their life. I just want them to know that you are making a difference. By being up everyday, saying their name, checking in on somebody who you might think be struggling.”

Dr. Alexandra Kohlhase, a clinical psychologist with Essentia Health, says there are warning signs that people can keep an eye out for.

This includes:

-Going from a very depressed mode to seeming brighter.

-Drastic change in hygiene.

-Being distant and isolated, not wanting to hang out with friends.

However, one concerning trend that Dr. Kohlhase is seeing, is that the age of which someone experiences suicidal thoughts is getting younger.

“We’re seeing kids come in at younger and younger ages saying things like they don’t want to be alive anymore. Or things would be easier if they were dead and I think that’s incredibly concerning to hear grad school kids feeling like there is no hope.” said Dr. Kohlhase.

To kick-off Suicide Prevention Week, the Medd family and many others will leave a lit candle in the window at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

There are many resources out there to help with suicide prevention:

9-8-8 National Suicide Hotline

211 Firstlink

4-6-3 Foundation