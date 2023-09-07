Pet Connection: Meet Spark

Bring a spark of joy to your home with Spark the pup. He's a 4 1/2-month-old mixed breed at the Uffda Animal Rescue in Cando, North Dakota.

Spark is laid back, but very smart. He’s already potty-trained and kennel-trained, and they were working on leash training.

He loves people, and already spends time in large groups of people with no issues.

He’s just a pup, but he’s already a big boy, so he could grow some more.

But he’ll also grow the amount of love in your home. If Spark could be the dog for you, click here to learn more.